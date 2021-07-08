The Most Innovative Beauty Products Of Summer 2021

After well over a year hidden behind masks, it's high time for our lips to get a little attention. Comfortable but colorful, a lightweight tinted balm is ideal for hot weather and swiping on without a mirror — in other words, the only lip product you really need this summer. If pigment is a priority for you, reach for one of the nine shades of, which somehow imparts the juicy sheen of a gloss, the luxe feel of a balm, and an impressive color payoff that can be layered on for opacity. The buttery, which comes in eight looks-good-on-everybody shades, gives a wash of color with one coat and a more intense tint with three.