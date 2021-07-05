How Young Women Feel About Pegging Their Boyfriends

Megan*, also 22, has been dabbling in pegging too. She once pegged a close male friend of hers, after a conversation where they both expressed a desire to try it. “We were just talking about how interesting the power dynamic would be and then we were like, actually, this could be more than a topic of conversation – this could be something really interesting to try,” she recalls. “It seems like this really niche thing but actually I think the more it becomes a topic of discussion, the more people are into the idea.”