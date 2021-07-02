Summersalt Tapped Carly Cushnie To Design A Recycled Swimwear Collection

“I worked with [the Summersalt] team to design silhouettes in sumptuous recycled fabrics in sparkling earth tones with intricate braiding detail, that feel great on the body and perfect to soak up the sun all summer long,” Cushnie told Refinery29 ahead of the launch. It was the designer’s attention to detail and craftsmanship that drew Summersalt’s team to Cushnie. “Carly's designer eye paired with her sense of shape and form shine through in the collections’ handcrafted accents on some of our best-selling silhouettes,” says Lori Coulter, Summersalt’s co-founder and CEO. For Cushnie, it was the brand’s dedication to sustainability that led her to work with Summersalt. “Their commitment to making goods sustainably while maintaining the integrity of the fit function and design is paramount and really spoke to me,” she says.