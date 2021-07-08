Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch Demi Lovato’s New Talk Show

Demi Lovato has a lot to say. The pop star — well known for hits like “Cool for The Summer” and “Sorry Not Sorry” — has been vocal on a lot of topics since re-emerging into the public eye after their 2018 overdose. After some well deserved time to themselves, Lovato is speaking out once more: About their sexual orientation, identity, and mental health. But while Lovato already has a significant platform, often reaching out to their 109 million Instagram followers on stories and via lives, it seems they’re ready to take their voice to an even larger audience — by launching a talk show.
With each episode clocking in at just 10 minutes, The Demi Lovato Show promises to offer “frank and honest discussions” with a host of fellow celebs and experts, covering topics like feminism, activism, gender identity, mental health, and body positivity (The range! ). There’s not a ton of info at the moment about who in Lovato’s circle will be making a guest appearance, but with their connections in Hollywood, we’re expecting some A+ celeb content. Fingers and toes crossed for a Joe Jonas appearance!
If you’re on the edge of your seat waiting to watch Lovato in action, you won’t be kept antsy for long. The show is set to premiere on July 30, and Canadians who want to keep up with Lovato can do so; but be warned, it’s a bit of a process. Anyone interested in streaming the show can do so through The Roku Channel, which allows viewers to stream movies from streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, as well as Roku Originals, like Lovato’s show. The catch? You can only watch via The Roku Channel, an ad-supported streaming channel available on Roku TV models, or via Roku Streaming Players (available for $40), which viewers can purchase separately and connect to their existing TV. May sound complicated, but the payoff (ie: Lovato on your screen) might be worth it.