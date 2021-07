What It’s Like To Be A Black Woman Living In A City That Doesn’t Care About Black Hair

Because I have 4C natural hair, I can’t just wash my hair quickly in the shower, dry it, and go about my day. I have to have a wash day . Considering how much work a wash day is, I would prefer to be at a salon in a comfortable chair letting someone cater to me — especially if I’m getting a style like box braids that can take up to eight hours. So, I usually turn to the other option: YouTube. But using YouTube has definitely been a trial and error process. There have been many times where the hairstyle I wanted did not turn out right. The frustration that arises in these situations is devastating because as a Black woman, my hair is not just hair. It represents a large part of who I am. Ever since I was young, getting my hair done has always been this grand experience where I come out feeling more beautiful than I did before. So when I fail at doing it myself, it affects my self-esteem. (On the other hand, the times I have succeeded, all I felt was pure joy. I remember when I finally learned how to cornrow my hair after months and months of trying. I was so proud and felt like I accomplished something major!)