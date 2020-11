However, this experience has given me time to gain a new perspective and to look inwards. When my alopecia was at its worse, I was so mean to myself and on the brink of shaving my hair off completely. I ended up speaking to my friend, who has alopecia totalis , and she’s dealt with it much longer than I have. She didn’t have a choice about going completely bald, and it made me think, Would I have ever spoken to my friend about her condition in the way I speak to myself? I would never be so cynical or critical to someone I care about, so why do I treat myself that way? It has taught me that your hair isn’t a definition of who you are.