On June 29, news broke that the After Hours musician is currently developing a new project with the premier streaming platform. The series, titled The Idol, is being described as a dramatic thriller; it follows the chaos that ensues when a pop star strikes up a romantic relationship with a Los Angeles club owner only to find out that he's actually the head of a growing underground cult . (It's not for certain just yet, but I think we can all guess which role The Weeknd will be playing.)