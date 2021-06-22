Katie Holmes’ Summer Dress Is On-Trend & It’s Still Available

Gingham has long been the unofficial print of the summer. So it comes as no surprise that Katie Holmes, who is always on-trend, stepped out donning the style in black-and-white on the first day of the season.
On Monday, the actress was spotted in New York, wearing a Kate Spade New York V-neck, midi dress with puff sleeves — another big summer trend — and ruffled hem. Holmes paired the dress with black gladiator sandals (it’s the 2010s, again!) and a white bag.
Holmes is a fan of relaxed summer looks that are perfect to wear to any summer outing. Recently, she stepped out in a knitted, polo-neck crop top from Mango, a nod to the cottagecore trend that’s taken over Instagram and TikTok last year, and a pair of mid-rise light wash jeans that waved goodbye to skinny jeans.
Advertisement
Gingham — the epitome of #picniccore, which is having a moment this summer — has popped up on everything this season, from blazers and pants to dresses and swimwear, making it an unsurprising addition to Holmes' wardrobe. The actress also took a cue from the BAFTA TV Awards, where billowy sleeves were the biggest trend — one that promises to continue throughout the fall with brands like Alexander McQueen making statement sleeves to wear to all the post-vaccination parties.
For your next picnic outing, shop the dress (also available in green and a daisy print) at Kate Spade New York.
Prices in USD.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.