Jacobs admitted, during a circle in which the men and Thurston shared deep and extremely personal stories, that he didn't walk into the process taking it the most seriously. At that very inappropriate moment, he admitted that he went on a date with someone else the week before coming to the resort to film — uh, during a pandemic? (This season was filmed before vaccination rates were up and COVID-safe mandates started lifting.) He also told Thurston that he's got a whole list of red flags for women he's looking to date, which is a red flag in and of itself. And when she asked him to share more on that topic, he got kind of cagey; thankfully, Thurston did seem concerned about his lack of answers. And although the duo did share a moment later where she said she was glad he was on the show and felt a connection to him, that giant red flag is going to keep waving in the background.