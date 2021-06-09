Selena Gomez’s “Blue Raspberry” Manicure Is A Summer Vibe

If your choice in nail polish tends to ebb and flow with the seasons, you might find yourself Googling "trendiest summer nail colours" before your next salon appointment. While there's no one singular polish trend, and it's all about having fun with bright pops of colour and nail art, Selena Gomez just wore one solid shade that practically screams summer: blue raspberry.
Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik just shared a closeup photo of the star's latest manicure, a candied baby-blue tone with a shade name to match. Bachik says he used a Bio Seaweed Gel polish called Blue Raspberry — and we're instantly transported poolside with a popsicle.
Advertisement
The colour itself looks a lot like Essie's classic Bikini So Teeny, which is a similar cornflower blue with a hint of shimmer and a perennial pedicure favourite in the warmer months. However, Bachik's pick is a gel formula, so it lasts longer but also requires a professional LED lamp to cure the colour. Luckily, if you're inspired, you can order the exact Bio Seaweed Gel polish and bring it to your salon for your next manicure. Or, just save Bachik's photo and hunt for something similar on the wall — and hope that it's not already down to the last dregs.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.