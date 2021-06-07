Score 20% Off Clean Summer Beauty At Kosas

Summer is here and Kosas knows just how to kick it off. The R29-beloved clean beauty brand just commenced its limited-time 20% off sitewide sale — with free shipping to boot(!). If you’re among the growing minority of product enthusiasts yet to fall under Kosas' dewy-glowing-skin spell, then now's THE time to test-drive some of its editor- and reader-vetted bestsellers along with its newest beauty debuts (hello, Air Brow).
A chorus of Refinery29 writers and editors has sung the brand’s praises since it first launched in 2014: Beauty editor Thatiana Diaz described her armpits as “brighter, smoother, [and] non-stinky” after using the chemistry AHA serum deodorant for a week straight; deputy Beauty editor Rachel Krause found the only two brow products she’ll ever need in the brand’s Air Brow and Brow Gel pencil combination. And, don’t get us started on Lipfuel: readers frantically carted up the hydrating hyaluronic lip balm in the hundreds after Shopping editor, Liz Buxton, gave it her seal of approval in our monthly roundup of MVPs (most valuable products).
Now that you know what to stock up on, go forth and score your new clean summer beauty routine for a full 20% off the whole haul.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.