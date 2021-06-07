Tina Fey gave us her take on the typical girl group with her recently premiered show Girls5eva. Now, We Are Lady Parts is here to disrupt any preconceived ideas about what exactly an all-women group should look like. The British comedy is on its way to Canada — and music lovers (or anyone else) won’t want to miss it.
The show follows lead character Amina (Anjana Vasan), a microbiology PhD student with a love for music who starts an all-Muslim women of colour punk band. And, as Refinery29 writer Lia Beck wrote in an interview with stars of the show, the diversity goes behind the lens, too. Lady Parts was created, written, and directed by Nida Manzoor (whose other directing credits include Doctor Who), who was inspired by the music and friends she knows and loves IRL, as well as a desire to highlight Muslim women outside of the stereotypical roles they often inhabit on TV. (You know, the tired trope that they’re inherently oppressed.) Having the show created and directed by a Muslim woman of colour is important for a myriad of reasons, among them the fact that these characters — and women — aren’t filtered through a white lens, meaning they’re authentic representations of real women. And we always need more of that on TV. Plus, the show just looks straight-up hilarious.
Canadians looking to keep up with Amina and co. are in luck! We Are Lady Parts is set to premiere in Canada on June 9, and will be available on StackTV and the Global TV App.