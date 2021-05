I Got “Face Balancing” Filler & It Gave Me So Much Confidence

For that reason, those who visit a clinic often won’t do so with the express intention of having profile harmonization, much like myself. However, it can be a highly successful approach, and Dr. Taktouk says it works for most people. "This is ideal for anyone who has concerns about their nose, chin, lips, or forehead," he explains. It's also a great route for those who don't want to commit to larger surgeries, such as rhinoplasty , because there's minimal downtime: A few days of bruising, swelling, redness, and tenderness is usually the worst of it. "Surgical changes are too permanent, and not liking the result can [create] a longstanding sense of disappointment and regret," Dr. Taktouk says. "This offers a good temporary alternative." How long the treatment lasts will vary depending on the area of the face. Injections into the nose and chin can last up to two years, according to Dr. Taktouk, while lips have a shorter span of around six months, as this is a much more mobile part of the face. As a result, the filler is "burned through" more quickly.