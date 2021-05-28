Before you give this a try, there are a few things you should know. Piper says that at-home face shaving, when done correctly, may have hair removal benefits; however, she has seen clients who have attempted to perform the treatment themselves and, in doing so, have taken off too many layers of skin. If you're using sharp scalpels, Piper recommends leaving it to the professionals. "This causes superficial scratches and even scars, which can take a long time to heal," she says.