Soko Glam’s Spotlighting 7 Asian Beauty Founders This Month — Shop Them Here

Thanks to the wide world of online shopping, scoring the best K-beauty products doesn't require you to procure a boarding pass — let alone look up from your phone. And, while we're all for indulging in some skin- and self-love, there's a lot more to celebrate about Asian beauty than snail essences and bouncy creams. This is where Soko Glam 's new initiative, Beauty for Good , comes into play. The new endeavour — which kicked off yesterday — is dedicated to spotlighting mission-driven brands by allocating virtual shelf space to elevate their platforms. As one of the best places to shop for beauty period, this level of exposure can be transformative for young founders.