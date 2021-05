Ariana Grande Very Secretly Got Married This Weekend

Grande and Gomez first went public in May 2020 when she recruited him to help promote her collaboration with Lady Gaga on the Chromatica banger “Rain on Me.” Arianators were able to confirm that their fave was in fact in a relationship when Gomez appeared in a number of different adorable promotions for the single at the time. Months later, she shared that Dalton had popped the question by posting photos of herself wearing a unique engagement ring , sending her fans into a tailspin.