There’s a lot to miss about our pre-pandemic lives. Lately, one minor detail I’ve been longing for is water cooler talk. Coworkers have tried to recreate this via Google Meet, but it just doesn’t stack up to what it’s like IRL — there’s always out-of-sync audio or a turned-off mic to throw off the exchange. Water cooler talk was also my go-to source for TV recommendations. Trust me, the aimless chats we’d have while reheating lunch or stirring creamer into our coffee were the perfect time to probe coworkers for their latest streams.
We’ll likely be back in the office soon (fingers, toes, and vaccination cards crossed!) but until then, we’re happy to fill in the gap with our very own recos. Read on for the best new additions to Netflix Canada’s roster this May long weekend.