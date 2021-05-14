A Surprising Case For Dressing Like Lorelai Gilmore

Given that Gilmore Girls was up against style-forward shows like Girlfriends, Ally McBeal, and Sex and the City, Lorelai’s nonchalant, yet totally over-the-top looks never quite acquired the kind of following her Go-Go’s T-shirt collection deserved from the fashion world. This is why it's now time to recognize Lorelai Gilmore as the early-aughts fashion muse that she was. I'll wait — there's plenty more in my closet.