Everyone’s Obsessed With Evan Peters’ Drunk Acting In Mare Of Easttown

However, this particular scene in episode 3 of HBO’s new detective thriller isn't as fun as it sounds — in fact, it's a tough pivotal moment for both characters, Detective Colin Zabel and Mare. Mare is (as usual) drinking a Rolling Rock at the bar alone as she contemplates crossing a serious line that could cost her her job and her reputation. The usually plucky and positive Zabel, on the other hand, is already wasted, and confides in his partner about his sad encounter with his ex-fiancée at his 15-year high school reunion earlier in the evening.