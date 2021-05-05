Everyone’s Obsessed With Evan Peters’ Drunk Acting In Mare Of Easttown

Evan Peters gives maybe the best performance as A Guy Who Is Totally Hammered I've ever seen in tonight's episode of MARE OF EASTTOWN. If you ever wonder why I don't drink, it's because I've had to spend a good amount of my life around people who are like that *at all times*.— Valerie Ettenhofer (@aandeandval) May 3, 2021
mare of easttown spoilers!— hourly evan (@evanhourly) May 3, 2021
director craig zobel on evan peters’ ‘drunk scene’ in newest episode of moe pic.twitter.com/oXCOQB2NSH
I was not emotionally prepared to see Kate Winslet and Evan Peters get drunk at a bar while Mr. Brightside blares on the soundtrack during tonight’s episode of MARE OF EASTTOWN 🥺— Andrew Frye (@drewstevenfrye) May 3, 2021
Didn’t expect to laugh watching Mare of Easttown, but Evan Peters’ bagel comment … I felt that. MasterClass in drunk acting to Evan Peters and Kate Winslet. Give them all the Emmys 👏🏻🥯👏🏻🥯 #MareOfEasttown #HBO pic.twitter.com/smGbg0oois— Lynn Swampscott (@danie9er) May 3, 2021
Some of the best drunk acting I’ve seen in a long time by Evan Peters in this week’s episode of Mare of Easttown! Bravo! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/ye4wggnrZY— Garry Arnot (@CinePerspective) May 3, 2021