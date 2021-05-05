The comedian has been making us laugh for a few years now, but she was a bright spot during the pandemic, popping up on our Instagram when we were feeling at our lowest, and doing what cheers everyone on the internet up the most: holding controversial or semi-cancelled (or should-be-cancelled) people accountable and asking the tough questions about race and politics everyone’s too afraid to ask.
So, it was only a matter of time before the fan fave — and writer on Desus & Mero — got a hit show. Ziwe is set to premiere on Showtime May 9. The variety series promises to be a “no-holds barred mix of musical numbers, interviews and sketches that challenge America’s discomfort with race, politics, and other cultural issues.”
In the trailer, she's seen interviewing guests like SNL’s Bowen Yang, actor Adam Pally, and author Fran Lebowitz, asking the latter: “What bothers you more, slow walkers or racism?”
The show also features skits, like Ziwe consulting with a truly bewildered plastic surgeon about how she can look “dumb thick.” (Valid question.) She also smashes a guitar with musician Phoebe Bridgers. The trailer is chaotic AF. And honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less from the woman who famously asked cookbook author Alison Roman to name five Asian people (this is after the author was rightfully criticized for making controversial comments about two Asian women, Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo). As we — and Ziwe herself — said: Her comedy is iconic, folks!
Canadians looking for their new favourite late-night show are in luck. Ziwe will be available for Canadians to stream on the Crave app starting May 9 at 12 A.M. EST, with subsequent episodes airing Sundays at 11 P.M. EST.