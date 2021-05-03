My Professional Jealousy Is Out Of Control

With that in mind, I decided to seek out my peers and talk to them about how I was feeling. Jodie was right: saying it out loud to friends really helped. Jodie also recommended journalling to drill down into what my professional jealousy was telling me. I realized it was important to me to be more active on social media as part of my goals to build an audience and so I have now changed my daily routine and made social media something I do at the beginning of the day.