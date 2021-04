Alina’s Shadow and Bone Love Triangle Is Even More Complicated In The Books

Just like in the show, the original setup of Mal and Alina's relationship is relatively simple: raised together in an orphanage, the pair end up serving in the Ravkan army together. But whereas in Netflix's epic adaptation they're best buds who realize they love each other, in the books Mal is far more like the rude older friend of your brother's that you had a crush on even though he was a total jerk to you. His biggest romantic crimes include regularly boasting about his conquests to Alina, ignoring his alleged best friend, and being incredibly cold to her after she left to go to the Little Palace. It got so bad that book fans took to calling him the Malfunction , which was not uncalled for. But Renaux and the writing team led by showrunner Eric Heisserer have gone to great lengths to make Mal into a hero you can root for . That's lucky for newly minted Shadow and Bone stans because it's Mal who Alina ends up with at the end of the Shadow and Bone books.