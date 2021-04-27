Looking for small-town antics to replace the Schitt’s Creek-sized hole in your heart? Rutherford Falls is the new feel-good comedy you need to watch.
Set in the town of — you guessed it — Rutherford Falls, the show follows two longtime friends, Nathan Rutherford (The Office’s Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding, who is also a writer on the show), who find their friendship at a crossroads when their town proposes to move a statue of its founder (Helms’ character’s ancestor). Nathan is full steam ahead when it comes to preserving his family’s ancestry, while Reagan — who is Native American — is working towards preserving another history, that of the fictional Minishonka Tribe, via her casino cultural centre.
Advertisement
Schitt’s Creek fan fave Dustin Milligan (a.k.a Ted Mullens) also stars in the 10-episode series. He plays journalist Josh Cogan, who’s investigating the conflict within the town and becomes a love interest for Reagan. And trust us, he’s just as hunky as the lovable and nerdy Ted.
The show, which is currently airing on Peacock in the United States, is not only a joy to watch, it’s also making history when it comes to representation. Created by Ed Helms, Mike Schur, and Sierra Teller Ornelas, the show has been called a “breakthrough” moment in Indigenous representation in comedy TV, with five Indigenous writers in the writers' room. It’s also being praised because for once Hollywood is centering a plus-size woman as a love interest. “I challenged the popular narrative that fat women aren’t attractive. That our stories about romance and love aren’t imaginable for the screen, unless it’s about our fatness — and overcoming it to fall in love,” Schmieding told Refinery29 of the role.
Canadians who want to get in on the comedy action can luckily do so. Starting on Thursday, April 29, the show will premiere on Showcase at 8 P.M. EST (accessible through the Global TV app, website or with a cable login). Amazon Prime Video members can also access the series at the same time via STACKTV — an addition to the streaming service.