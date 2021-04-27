Degree Just Launched The World’s First Deodorant For People With Disabilities

Unilever, Degree's parent company, started its engineering process by considering the various challenges people with disabilities face when using a traditional stick deodorant, then reimagining the design. "Degree Inclusive challenges what a deodorant product should be," explains Aline Santos Farhat, EVP of Global Marketing and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Unilever. "It’s a breakthrough, accessible design that genuinely serves the needs of people with disabilities."