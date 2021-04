Your Horoscope This Week: April 18, 2021

What if we began our new life now, and agreed that there will be abolition? We, who can feel the rumble and pulse of it begging beneath the concrete. What if we refuse the law of the land when it means to harm the people of the land? What if we are to become ungovernable, like planets, we who know another way is not only possible but inevitable. If you feel small, if you feel far from it, take a look at Pluto’s distant influence. If we are to believe that the planets and asteroids and stars have their power, then imagine what the influence of all our bodies might be. While Pluto works on our values, pitting fear against faith, Saturn and Uranus continue to square off. A minor trine between Mars, Jupiter, and the Sun plus Mercury is our weekly reminder that our actions and rituals have a far-reaching impact, especially for the younger ones who will survive us. Each step we take presses down a new path.