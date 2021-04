The New Moon In Aries Is Bringing A Supercharged Start To Spring

"When the sun and moon come together in the sign of the fiery firstborn of the zodiac, it's time to start a new chapter," says Madi Murphy, an astrologer and the founder of The Cosmic Revolution . "Aries is all about independence, authenticity, and action. Whether it's embracing an aspect of your identity or kicking off a new project, the Universe is asking you to turn the page and write your own story." Murphy's words for this lunation include "bravery, boldness, courage, enthusiasm, initiative, and mega-inspiration." Since Aries is the very beginning of the 12-sign cycle, we're even getting some New Year's vibes out of this lunation. How do you want this spring to go? How about this summer? Set your intentions and use this new moon as a way to start fresh (...again).