Chronic Illness Prepared Them For The Pandemic. What Happens When It’s Over?

So, during those first scary and confusing weeks of the pandemic, Blackburn shopped online. She tried various methods and delivery times to make sure her son could get his strawberries — if possible, fresh ones — which took extra energy. Everything did those days, though. As weeks turned into months, she made tough decisions about whether it was safe to send her oldest child to preschool, weighing the risks of sending him to in-person class (where he could get sick, or pick up the virus and pass it on to her) with those of pulling him out (which could have caused him to lose his spot in the class at his preferred time for good, and would mean juggling childcare with her job). She ultimately chose the former. “My son was officially diagnosed with autism in October, so we are confident that in-person learning was the right choice for him,” Blackburn says.