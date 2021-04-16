These Mother’s Day Gifts Look Expensive — But They’re All Under $25

When it comes to gifts for mom, there’s cheap and there’s cheap. You want to get her something that that looks and feels expensive and luxurious — after all, she puts up with you! — but is also wallet-friendly. The good news is there are many chic options available, and getting the present to mom is easier than you might thin. Some retailers are offering gift wrapping services, and free shipping across Canada.
A few of my top under-$25 suggestions this Mother’s Day: a boxed set of made-in-Alberta soaps; a manicure kit featuring William Morris floral prints; a canvas purse designed by Parisian style-setter Ines de la Fressange for Uniqlo; and a reusable bamboo cutlery set that comes with its own carrying case. For any gifting occasion, a luxurious, well-designed treat that will be put to good use is always a good idea no matter your budget.
Here, 10 expensive-looking, thoughtful gifts that cost less than $25.
