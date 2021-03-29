R29 Recaps: Every Episode From The Irregulars Season 1

While Bea and Jessie are busy learning about their mother, Billy also grapples with his past after he bumps into Vic, the man who ran the workhouse when he, Bea, and Jessie were there. He’s clearly shaken up, and he recounts to Spike how Vic would beat him, saying that one time he was beaten so badly he was in the hospital for weeks. Spike can tell that Billy’s anger is overflowing and tries to convince him not to do anything stupid. But, later that night, Billy follows Vic home, intent on getting his revenge. Spike tries to stop him, but Billy loses it, revealing that, it wasn’t actually him that Vic put in the hospital, it was Bea. He was too small to protect her then, but can fight back now. He makes it into Vic’s house, but the man confronts him and stops him. He tells Billy that everything he thought he knew about his parents was a lie. HIs father didn’t die in a war, and his mother did not die in childbirth. That was a story the nurses made up to save him from the painful truth: his mother abandoned him. Billy is shaken, both by seeing his childhood abuser and learning about his parentage, and he leaves without harming a hair on Vic’s head.

