Hate To Break It To You: Riverdale Season 5 Won’t Be Back For A Long Time

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Tonight that the time jump offered an opportunity to “freshen everything up” and take the drama in a new direction. “The idea was that it would sort of be a creative boost for the writers, a creative boost for the actors, and after four years of very gonzo, intricate, incestuous plotting, it was like, ‘Oh!,’” he said. “Well, we can just drop everyone into new storylines that feel organic to the characters, but allow us to feel like we can move a little more nimbly. Without the burden of, you know, Bughead dating or the burden of Archie still wrestling with the immediate death of his father.”