UGG’s Signature Boot Just Got The Designer Treatment Thanks To Molly Goddard Collab

If you’re the type of lockdown dresser who’s embraced inside shoes and outdoor house slippers, UGG’s just-released collaboration with London-based designer Molly Goddard is for you.
The three-style collection, which first debuted at the designer’s London Fashion Week presentation in September, includes platform clogs — which come in red, green, and navy — for all your Zoom party or outdoor dining needs and fuzzy slippers — available in pink and red — that are perfect for evenings spent eating takeout and watching Netflix. And, of course, there’s a pair of the SoCal brand’s go-to black mini boots, featuring white, floral appliqués.
For her spring ‘21 runway show, Goddard styled the platforms and slippers with her signature array of vibrant, voluminous frocks made of tulle and layered cotton. Colourful knee socks were paired with the clog — some in the same bright shade; others, in a complementary colour. The slippers were combined with big, look-at-me dresses.
Save the collection for post-pandemic, when flouncy dresses and platforms feel right in the world again, or slide the styles into your WFH routine (a la the looks above) directly following their arrival on your doorstep. But, act fast. If past UGG collaborations have taught us anything, it’s that the best pairs never last long.
Check out the UGG x Mollard Goddard collection, which ranges in price from $475 to $545, now on Farfetch and SSENSE.
