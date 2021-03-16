The Bachelor Finale Gave Chris Harrison The Mic After All

Even if Harrison hadn't made the comments attempting to excuse racism on Extra, this conversation was somewhat disqualifying on its own. Harrison is shown aggressively pushing for an engagement at all costs — even over what the Bachelor felt was right for himself. Matt had so many valid reasons to feel the way he did, and Harrison instead blatantly pressured him and guilted him. Asking anyone to get engaged after just a few weeks is already a lot, but when that person is still processing his feelings about his own parents and their effect on his relationships, great care is needed. Pushing someone to share that trauma and quickly push past feelings like this isn't guidance, it's blatant producing.