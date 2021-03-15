Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammys Glam Featured A $16 Shine Mist

We didn't expect anything less than classy, boujee, and straight-up beautiful from Megan Thee Stallion for her first time at the Grammy Awards. Of course, the rapper — who's nominated for a total of four awards tonight and has already won two (including Best New Artist, making her the first female rapper to win the honour in 22 years) — didn't disappoint.
For her chic centre-parted updo on the awards-show red carpet, Queen Stallion's current stylist Kellon Deryck styled his client's strands using Dyson tools to protect her natural hair. "Megan's hair is naturally curly, so I love to use the Dyson Supersonic Wide Tooth Comb to help shape and style it out her hair," Deryck explained in a press release. "It's a great tool to help shape and lengthen textured hair as it's drying."
After drying with the Dyson Supersonic Professional Edition, Deryck turned to Creme of Nature Argan Oil Heat Protector Blow Out Cream to protect and style Megan's strands. He tightly curled Megan's tendrils using the Dyson Corrale Straightener, which gave her the ultimate '90s prom-queen look. For maximum red-carpet shine, Deryck finished his client's updo with Creme Of Nature Argan Oil Anti Humidity Gloss Shine Mist, which adds a soft, glossy sheen without weighing down your hair.
Priscilla Ono did Megan's makeup for the big night and kept it classic with a gunmetal smoky eye. Ono overlined Megan's lips with brown liner and topped it off with a neutral gloss. The look was a simple yet stunning slay — perfectly fit for a two-time Grammy Award-winning artist and all-around savage.
