Matt James Responds To Criticism Of “Uncomfortable” Conversation With His Estranged Father

I just wanted to say that too often, we see dangerous stereotypes and negative depictions of Black fathers in media. And they have consequences when presented without context https://t.co/658oxEKuxo— Matt James (@mattjames919) March 9, 2021
👏🏿👏🏾👏🏽👏🏼👏🏻— Bachelor Diversity Campaign (@bachdiversity) March 9, 2021
Why is that @BachelorABC? 👀#TheBachelor https://t.co/9SOqLPQBrA
This conversation isn’t for us. I wish this wasn’t happening on camera. #TheBachelor— Gay Bachelor Himbo 🌹 (@BGaytion) March 9, 2021
Bachelor Nation does not deserve Matt James. He is giving us so much but what will he get in return? #TheBachelor— Bachelor Diversity Campaign (@bachdiversity) March 9, 2021
Are we really watching Matt James unfold his broken relationship with his father...on national tv? Where are the producers? I just wanna talk #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/NB9BnAoE4z— bria medina 🎥 (@frizzymayne) March 9, 2021
I really wish the producers cared about this...this was definitely a conversation that you and your father needed to have, but it feels like they exploited it and with the “first Black bachelor”.— matara (@Greenearat) March 9, 2021