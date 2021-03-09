You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favourite retailers on what‘s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear imprint, Skims, launched in 2018 with quite a bit of buzz. Not only was it the brainchild of one of earth’s most notorious reality stars, but also it underwent a full naming overhaul after the brand’s moniker was deemed culturally insensitive. The initial media hype surrounding Skims has only grown more and more frenzied over the past three years, with thousands of reviews and bestsellers that are regularly marked out of stock. Perhaps the most sought-after (and currently sold-out) line of styles in Skims’ neutrally-paletted range is the Cozy Collection; a group of fluffy separates that pairs the brand’s signature curve-skimming silhouettes with a deep-pile, whisper-soft boucle knit that reviewers liken to “wearing puff ball soft clouds all day.” However, if you are one of the nearly half-million customers on the waitlist for one of these soft-as-air confections, we have good news: the Cozy Collection’s eight signature styles were just re-stocked on Skims.com.
Skims stans will be happy to know that the full assortment is back in stock, including four original core styles (a robe, tank, shorts, and flared pants) and newer pieces that were added to the collection last fall (a pullover, wrap top, hoodie, and jogger.) “The best pants that have ever been created,” wrote a reviewer of the Skims cozy knit pant. “I LOVE them. I wish I could wear them daily. I’m on the waitlist to buy additional colours. Highly recommend purchasing them.” A customer who owns the Cozy Knit Robe wrote “I live in this robe — I walk my dogs in it, sleep in it, lounge around in it, quarantine in it.” With most of the cozies retailing between $78 - $143, the collection offers an affordable and sublimely comfy upgrade to our standard rotation of beloved sweatpants. Shop the new launch here — before it floats away again.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.