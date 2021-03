Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear imprint, Skims , launched in 2018 with quite a bit of buzz. Not only was it the brainchild of one of earth’s most notorious reality stars , but also it underwent a full naming overhaul after the brand’s moniker was deemed culturally insensitive . The initial media hype surrounding Skims has only grown more and more frenzied over the past three years, with thousands of reviews and bestsellers that are regularly marked out of stock. Perhaps the most sought-after (and currently sold-out) line of styles in Skims’ neutrally-paletted range is the Cozy Collection ; a group of fluffy separates that pairs the brand’s signature curve-skimming silhouettes with a deep-pile, whisper-soft boucle knit that reviewers liken to “wearing puff ball soft clouds all day.” However, if you are one of the nearly half-million customers on the waitlist for one of these soft-as-air confections, we have good news: the Cozy Collection’s eight signature styles were just re-stocked on Skims.com