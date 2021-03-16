3 Easy Vegan Recipes From Lauren Toyota’s New Cookbook To Try Tonight

Lauren Toyota knows you’re hot for food. Because she is, too. Specifically, the food blogger and cookbook author is revved up for delicious, easy-to-make vegan meals. After equipping us with the basics in her 2018 vegan bible, the bestseller Vegan Comfort Classic, the former MuchMusic-VJ-turned-YouTuber is back with the new cookbook, hot for food all day.
In a year that saw many of us spending more time at home and in the kitchen (making banana bread, sourdough, and all semblance of carby, breaded goodness), Toyota’s latest 120-recipe cookbook aims to help everyone from amateur chefs to people with zero experience level up their skills, with an emphasis on spinning straw into gold (i.e. repurposing leftovers, the bane of anyone’s existence). Plus, there’s an entire section on snacks.
From Buffalo Mac n’ Cheese that’ll make you sing to the heavens, to the aptly named Passion Fruit Slice (this has to be a low-key shoutout to fellow Canadian Drake, right?), you’re going to be totally into these recipes. Here, Toyota shares three of her favourites.
Want more hot for food? Join Toyota and R29 Unbothered Senior Editor Kathleen Newman-Bremang on Refinery29 Canada’s Instagram on March 17 at 6 p.m. EST as they cook one of the author’s fave recipes from her newly released book live.