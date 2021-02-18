Paris Hilton’s Engagement Ring Proves This Shape Isn’t Going Anywhere

On Wednesday, People confirmed that Paris Hilton and her boyfriend of one-year, venture capitalist Carter Reum, are engaged. Alongside the announcement, the publication showcased engagement photos, all of which were taken on a private island where The Simple Life star was celebrating her 40th birthday. (Casual.) Equally as glamorous was the ring Reum used to pop the question: an enormous emerald-cut diamond ring on a platinum band.
Up-close photos of the rock — which includes one large emerald-cut center stone, accompanied by two side diamonds — were posted on Hilton’s personal website. The design was crafted by Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of Louis-François Cartier, the founder of jewelry brand Cartier. According to the site, Dousset was influenced by classical and Art Nouveau motifs, as well as the vaulted glass ceiling at Paris’ Grand Palais. While no further details were provided by the brand, Shannon Delany-Ron, the director of communications at jewelry retailer JamesAllen.com, estimates the ring to be a whopping 10 carats.
While not a 2021 engagement ring trend, the emerald has long been a popular cut of choice. Of late, the classic shape has been spotted on the ring fingers of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney, and Jennifer Lawrence. Even more recently, in July, model Nicola Peltz added an emerald-cut engagement ring to her jewelry box, courtesy of fiancé Brooklyn Beckham. The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams also received an emerald-cut diamond ring — with a total of 95 diamonds on it! — from contestant Zac Clark in December.