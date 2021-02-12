The $20 Skin-Care Device Eva Mendes Swears By

Eva Mendes tends to keep a low profile, but every once in a while, she shares a beauty product or procedure she swears by — and immediately has our attention. This time, her product endorsement comes direct from her go-to facialist, Dr. Mariana Vergara: an at-home face roller that's only $20 USD.
In an Instagram video posted over the summer where she recommended the roller for the first time, Mendes showed her skin mid-facial, with Vergara wielding a double-pronged facial massager. "Since I can’t see her as much as I’d like to during these times, her affordable beauty tool is helping me fight gravity a little bit," Mendes captioned the clip, calling out The Golden Wand, designed and sold by Vergara.
The Golden Wand claims to reduce wrinkles and remove dark circles by stimulating blood circulation resulting in an "instant face lift." It also promotes better absorption of skin-care products. Bonus: this one is waterproof, meaning you could store it in the shower for a mini skincare treatment while you wait for your deep conditioner to soak in.
On Vergara's website, where you can buy the roller, she suggests two different at-home massage techniques. The first is for a sculpting massage, during which she encourages people to roll in an upward motion for lift. The second one is for lymphatic drainage. For that, she suggests using downward motions as the thoracic lymph nodes are actually located in the chest area. But Vergara stresses that this isn't a treatment that needs precision: It's about what works best for your skin and what kind of result you're looking for.
Facial massages are no longer just something you get during a spa visit. Thanks to new and innovative products, you can give your skin a nice lift and roll everyday, if you want. Plus, now the tech-y devices are becoming more and more affordable — meaning that, for $19.99 USD, you can stay at home safely and still reap the benefits of a professional facial. (Note for Canadians: The Golden Wand does ship to Canada, but there's a hefty $25 shipping charge.)
