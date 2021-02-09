Why Everyone’s Talking About Timothée Chalamet’s Super Bowl Ad With Winona Ryder

The Cadillac commercial was a success, with Chalamet's execution of the iconic role delighting viewers across the internet. His wildly coiffed hair, pale skin, and earnest facial expression was a spot on impression of Johnny Depp's quirky 1990 portrayal, so much so that it had people wondering why an Edwards Scissorhands sequel with Chalamet as the lead hasn't already been greenlit by some Hollywood studio — I mean, just look at him!