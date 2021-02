Why Everyone’s Talking About Timothée Chalamet’s Super Bowl Ad With Winona Ryder

The Dune actor partnered with luxury car company Cadillac for a hilarious game day commercial inspired by the Tim Burton film Edward Scissorhands . Set 30 years after the events of the film, Kim Boggs (reprised by Winona Ryder ) is a single mother raising her son, Edgar (Chalamet), but life with scissors for hands hasn't exactly gotten easier with time. Just like his father, young Ed struggles with basic tasks on a daily basis; things like riding the bus, working his part-time job, and tossing around a football with friends are virtually impossible. Seeing her son struggle, Kim decides to make life more accessible by giving him a gift that will actually help him move throughout the world: an electric car that includes a hands-free driving system. It doesn't quite solve his sandwich-making problem, but at least Ed doesn't have to ride the bus anymore.