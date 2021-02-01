Your February Horoscope Is Here



February’s energy brings us more chill moments than any other month in the past year. As long as we think about growth and transformation, we can use the energy to our advantage. Venus enters Aquarius on February 1, giving us all a cool and aloof attachment to romance and finances. The Aquarius new moon that occurs on February 11 heightens the already big airy energy (the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn will all be in Aquarius on the 11th). This will be a celebration of progress, freedom, originality, community, and humanitarianism. Austere Saturn and revolutionary Uranus, who’s in Taurus, square off on February 17. This is the first of three connections that these planets will make in 2021. (The other two will occur on June 14 and December 24.) During each square, old structures will crumble, liberty will prevail, and changes will become apparent. The Sun enters mystical Pisces on February 18, heightening our intuition over the next month. Mercury’s first retrograde of the year began in Aquarius on January 30, and it ends on February 20 or 21 (depending on the country you reside in). Until March 13, however, we’ll be entering the retroshade zone. There will still be mishaps and misunderstandings, as the Planet of Communication retraces the steps it took during its retrograde transit. Tender Venus enters its favourite sign, Pisces, on February 25. Our hearts and wallets will feel a strong urge to help others in need. Feelings will run deep, allowing us to merge with others. The month ends with the Full Snow Moon in Virgo on February 27, which will help us analyze and reflect on our desires. We’ll be able to make strides towards what we want, once we get our ducks in a row.