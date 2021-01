Chelsea Vaughn’s Dress Stole The Show During The Bachelor Premiere — Here’s Who Designed It

And just like that, Bachelor Nation is back. Two weeks after Tayshia Adams received her emerald-cut engagement ring (featuring 95 diamonds!) from contestant Zac Clark on the Season 16 finale of The Bachelorette 2020 Bachelor Matt James took the helm on the 25th season of The Bachelor. And though we’re only one episode in, one thing is already clear: Chelsea Vaughn will go down as one of the best-dressed contestants to join the franchise ranks.