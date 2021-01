This Teen Could Be The Youngest City Councillor In Toronto’s History

There has been a lot of negativity based on my gender and race , but I was not raised to use my gender or race as a reason to feel poorly about myself. I want to represent myself in the best way I can regardless of the negativity. In doing so, it helps me to be a strong representative of women of colour, especially young women of colour, who can accomplish things in spite of what is working against us. I’ve been able to engage with young women of colour, and ask how they’ve been navigating similar realms and what they hope to accomplish. It’s been very rewarding for me because I get a lot of feedback and I also can help support and encourage them. Representation is very important — someone might think to themselves, Hey, she’s out here doing it, I can too.