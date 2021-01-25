The Best Movies & TV Coming To Netflix Canada This February

Can I just say how amazing it was to see Amanda Gorman at the podium on U.S. Inauguration Day. Of course, it was a historic day all-around, watching Kamala Harris, the first Black, South Asian woman vice-president being sworn in. It was also a delight to see artists such as Lady Gaga belting out the American national anthem and Jennifer Lopez (fierce in her suffragette white Chanel pantsuit) singing a medley of hits.
When Gorman took to the stage, however, and wove magic with her spoken-word poem, I just took a huge breath. It stilled my heart to hear her articulate “The Hill We Climb,” her clear voice cutting through the crisp air. When she spoke of justice, forging a union with purpose and being brave enough to see and seek the light, I could feel it in my bones. America’s first youth poet laureate most definitely stole the show.
To me it was yet another reminder of the powerful and beautiful stories women can tell, when we get the chance. Fortunately, in February’s Netflix Canada picks, many other women are stealing the show — in big and small ways. So, let’s get to the list!
