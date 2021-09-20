The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are here to honour the best in prime time television over the last year. And though we might be a bit biased from having literally nothing else to do during lockdown, it feels safe to say that we're in a golden era of television. From Mare of Easton to Sex Education and Hacks, we've been pretty spoilt for choice.
While last year's awards were hosted over Zoom due to the pandemic, this year's event returns in person, bringing together a host of talent in Los Angeles, California. And from the looks on the red carpet — both from veterans and those that are new to the scene — it seems that TV’s biggest stars are ready to bring the noise, even giving the recent Met Gala red carpet a run for its money.
A welcome departure from the pared-back fashion that usually reigns at the Emmys, this year we're seeing guests take things up a notch with literal claws courtesy of Emma Corrin in Miu Miu, uninhibited glamour from Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano, and modern corsetry inspiration via Kerry Washington's chic Etro slip dress.
Read on for all the best looks from the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet.