This Bachelorette Star Just Helped Dr. Pimple Popper Extract An Ear Cyst

In her latest Youtube video blog, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown got to live out what many people would consider a dream career day: clocking a full eight hours working alongside Dr. Pimple Popper. A self-professed popoholic (aka a fan of pimple-popping videos), Brown was ready to dive right in as Dr. Sandra Lee’s assistant for the day.
While waiting for Lee and her patient to arrive, Brown excitedly admits that she's a huge fan of Lee's TLC show, Dr. Pimple Popper, the series wherein our resident dermatologist extracts everything from pesky blackheads to large cysts. According to Brown, she finds the videos relaxing to watch. "It’s weird, I know," she jokingly sings as she waits. "But it’s so true." And she doesn’t hide this enthusiasm from Lee, who seems to love that Brown is ready to get her hands dirty.
The patient, Pierce, came in to have a cyst removed from his earlobe. Not only does Brown have an excellent bedside manner, helping Pierce feel comfortable while he waits for Lee to do what she does best, but she actually steps in to help Lee with the extraction. Lee locates the cyst and starts to squeeze it, then asks Brown if she would like to assist. Clearly, this is Brown's dream come true, because she gets right in there, like the next Dr. Pimple Popper in training.
"I just popped a pimple with Dr. Pimple Popper," Brown said, seemingly in disbelief. For anyone who's ever trolled the internet for Dr. Pimple Popper content, chances are this feeling is very relatable. Maybe it's the universal experience of stubborn blackheads or a pimple that looks like it could burst at any moment, but there’s something people love about extraction videos.
Perhaps Brown has found her new calling as the next Dr. Pimple Popper. Or, maybe she could sign on to the medical-mystery series full time, and become Lee’s right hand on a more frequent basis.