From Chinatown Pretty To Nora From Queens, Chinese Grandmas Are 2020’s Fashion Icons

My late maternal grandmother (or Wai Po) had a consistent uniform: a Mandarin collar or mock neck top in a colourful print or luxe texture, elastic waist pants, and flat slip-on shoes. From the second she woke up and started her daily breathing exercises, she was always put-together. But her wardrobe also served practical needs: After my grandfather passed away, she raised three young kids on her own — and went on to rear three grandkids in Taipei. When she’d visit the States for extended summer visits — and we’d spend the days bingeing Chinese telenovelas, while enjoying the best snacks, like watermelon seeds, and American fried food — her versatile looks served as almost proto-loungewear. But for dinner parties and mahjong nights, Wai Po, who was always the life of the party, would dress up in elevated versions of her signature. I can still hear her boisterous laugh, amongst the constant clicks of mahjong tiles and the jade bracelets.