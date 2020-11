A Teacher Has Table Sex, But Don’t Call It Sexy. Here’s Why

“Episode 5” opens with Claire and Eric playfully settling into a weekend rental in the Texas countryside. Claire told her husband Matt ( Succession’s Ashley Zukerman ) she is at a conference; Eric told his mom Sandy (Rya Kihlstedt) he’s celebrating with age-appropriate friends. This is Claire’s “gift” to Eric for his 18th birthday. When Claire checks in with Matt to keep up the ruse, Eric’s heart breaks as he remembers he is essentially a side project in Claire’s adult life. “Take your underwear off,” he aggressively tells Claire in a deep-voiced effort to remind her of the so-called passion in their relationship. Soon enough, Claire and Eric are having intense angry sex on a table.