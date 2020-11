The Real History Of That Telltale Fred & Gladys Bracelet From The Crown

Diana also recounted how she saw flowers Charles sent Camilla when she had meningitis that were addressed to Gladys from Fred, and how she overheard emotional phone calls between them, including one during their engagement. “You may recall, of course, the picture of me sobbing in a red coat when he went off in the airplane,” Diana told Morton (via the Daily Mail) of Charles leaving for a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand before their wedding. “It had nothing to do with him going. The most awful thing had happened before he went. I was in his study talking to him, when the telephone rang. It was Camilla.”