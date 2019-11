As The Crown marches on toward the present, more and more familiar stories and names are becoming material for the series. One major storyline that’s a part of The Crown season 3 is the relationship between Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla , who, at the time, went by her birth name Camilla Shand. Charles and Camilla’s relationship has spanned decades and resulted in them getting married 35 years after first meeting and both wedding other people. The third season of The Crown shows how the two first got to know each other, and if you’re wondering about accuracy, here’s the true story of how it all went down.