Stardust points out that the Moon, which gives the cosmic vibe and direction of the day, will be in Gemini on November 3. "Mercury rules Gemini, which means that there will be added mishaps that are unforeseen," she explains. "This adds a double whammy of unpredictability to the outcome of the election, especially because the Gemini Moon will be riding along the North Node of Destiny and squaring off with elusive Neptune."