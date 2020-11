But it's not all bad news: The fact that this transit is occurring in Libra, a sign known for justice and fairness , may actually be a good omen for this tumultuous time. And there are better days on the horizon, says Leslie Hale, a psychic astrologer at Keen.com . "The fog will begin to lift and life will move forward after November 6, as Mercury continues to pick up speed." This date could be an especially important one to look out for this week. "Mercury remains in Libra several more days before it re-enters Scorpio for the second time on November 10, where it will remain until December 15," she says. "Mercury will go through its shadow period, which means things are still unfolding."